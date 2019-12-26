Harold Teague, 78, of Lebanon, TN, diedDecember 21, 2019.
Harold was a member of the Mt. Juliet Senior Center. He loved music, watching westerns and eating catfish. Harold also liked looking at antique cars and going out to eat. He was the son of the late, Rufus and Lillie Pendley Teague. Harold was also preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Moyna Lee Murphy Teague; his brother, John Teague, and his sisters, Cathy Neel and Lou Price.
He is survived by children, Tracey (Joe) Case, Jeff Teague, Jennifer (Keith) King and Carol (Brooks Carrasco) Teague; brothers, Darold (Josephine) Teague and Charlie Teague; sisters: Christeen Marks, Alice Gosey, Helen Shampang and Peggy Williams; grandchildren: Patrick Case, Shelby Case, Meagan Teague, Morgan Teague, Micki King, Brittney Teague, Brooklyn Carrasco and Brooks Carrasco, Jr.; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Rolus Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the funeral home for the funeral expenses or to the Mt. Juliet Senior Center.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN.