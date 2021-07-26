Harold W. Sutton, age 89 of Mt. Juliet, passed away July 25, 2021.
Harold was preceded in death by wife, Beverley Sutton; parents, John B. & Grace Sutton; sons, Wayne and Ricky Sutton; foster daughter, Cindy Shaver (Auld); and brother, Johnny Sutton.
He is survived by daughter, Ramona “Mona” Sutton; brother, Herbert Taylor Sutton; sisters, Betty Barrett, Lucy (Dave) Stephens, Mary Sue Smith, Janie (Jimmy) Smith and Beverly (Eddie) Graves; grandchildren, Meredith (Bo) Jones, Marlee (Ethan) Duncan, Austin (Ali) Auld and Kendyl Shaver; 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Harold was a well-known member of the Mt. Juliet community whose career included working for Western Electric (AT&T) and being a Realtor for 50+ years in the Wilson County area. He was one of the founders of the first Mt. Juliet Little League field on the corner of Mt. Juliet Road and Lebanon Road. He later helped establish the current Mt. Juliet Little League front fields and helped raise money to fund the lighting on the fields. He helped in the restoration of Sutton General Store in Granville, TN and has served as the Grand Marshall of the Granville Christmas parade alongside his wife, Beverley.
His many contributions to the community are not the only way Harold will be remembered. He will be remembered for his generosity, great sense of humor and his ability to tell some of the best stories about himself and the history of Nashville. He will be greatly missed his countless friends in the Mt. Juliet community. But mostly, he will be missed and dearly remembered by his loved ones as an awesome Dad and DeDe!
There will be visitation with the family on Wednesday, July 28 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet from 10 am to 2 pm and 4-8 pm, then again on Thursday, July 29 from 10 am to 2 pm and 4-8 pm. A private graveside service will be held at a later date with Austin Auld, Ethan Duncan, Bo Jones, Jimmy Smith, Dale Carver, Mike Barrett, Joe Barrett and Tony Malkiewicz serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are: Herbert Taylor Sutton, Rob Campbell, Dale McCulloch, Eddie Graves and Randall Clemons.
Memorial contributions may be made in Harold’s memory to: Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.
The family extends a Special Thank You! to Dr. Ripley, Dr. Womack, Dr. Bushman, Dr. Petty, Centennial Hospital 9th floor staff, Centennial Hospital Case Workers and the staff at Alive Hospice for their diligent and thoughtful care.