Harriette Jann White Arnold, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the age of 77.
Jann was preceded in death by parents, Louis and Willie Mae White; daughter, Jeanne; and brother, Phillip White.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bill; daughters, Mandy (Greg) King, Matra (Robert) Shrum; grandchildren, Chason, Jarrod, and Landon Clark, Matthew (Jessica) King and Tanner King; great-grandson, Brayden Clark Fox; her sisters-in-law, Edna (Keith) Greene, of Alma, Arkansas and Gwen (Phillip) White, of Griffin, Georgia; nieces and nephews, Suzanne White McEwen and Amy White Furedy, of Georgia; Mike Greene of Virginia; and Bill Greene, of Arkansas.
Jann was born on November 5,1941, in Langdale, Alabama. She completed her education at Valley High School in Valley, Alabama and Massey College, of Atlanta, Georgia. She married Bill in 1961, and they moved to Tennessee with their first two daughters in 1965. They eventually made their home in Mount Juliet, where their girls could raise and show horses. Jann was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who created a loving home for her family for over 58 years. Through the years, in support of her daughters, she was active with the Tennessee Saddle Clubs Association, Mount Juliet FFA Alumni, and the Tennessee Association FFA. She was also a talented creator of beautiful crafts for the home and a weaver of strength and love for her family and friends. Jann was known by her family and friends for her quiet strength and gracious manner, based on her faith.
Special thank you: Cornerstone Pulmonary & Critical Care Associates Staff of Lebanon; Dr. Modupe Kehinde; Billy and the staff of Hometown Respiratory of Lebanon; Cindy, Sara, and the staff of Amedisys Hospice; Wilson County Emergency Management Staff - Gladeville.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in the Partlow Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to service.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the Mount Juliet FFA Alumni, 2165 West Division Street, Mt. Juliet, Tenn 37122.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 obit line 615-444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com.