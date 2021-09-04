Harry Cowley passed away on September 3, 2021 at age 80. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Donald Owens and Brother Danny Sellars, is 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial. Pallbearers: Clark Cowley, Jeff Hacket, Chad Ramsey, Jason Harris, Mike Davis, and Eddie Crawford. Honorary Pallbearers: Ricky Harris, Ken Davis, Gary Heflin, Johnny Mullins, Dicky Mullins, James Mullins, Ashton Bowen, and Jacob Cowley. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Sunday 4-8 p.m., Monday 2-8 p.m., and Tuesday 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.
Harry Forehand Cowley was born in Nashville TN to Emma Forehand Cowley and Dixie Lee Cowley. He serviced in the United States Army. Mr. Cowley was owner/operator of his own Boom Truck service. Mr. Cowley is survived by children Harry Lee (Brandy) Cowley, Chris (Brittany) Cowley, Michael Cowley, and Wendell Johnston, grandchildren Heather (Chad) Divine, Justin (Haley) Cowley, Jacob Cowley, and Shelby Savage, great-grandchildren Kaylee Divine, Ezra Cowley, and Noah Cowley, sister Sue Hrvsosky, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by wife Caroline Dale Cowley, parents Dixie and Emma Cowley, and siblings Dick Cowley, Nancy Mullins, Fred Cowley, Dorothy Houston, Elizabeth Walpole, Martha Lilybridge, and John Cowley.