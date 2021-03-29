Harry Lee Hughes age 77 of Lebanon, died Monday, March 22, 2021 at his residence. Born June 2, 1943, he was the son of the late Joe H. Hughes and Thelma Gibson Hughes.
He was a US Army veteran and a heavy equipment operator. Harry is survived by his sons, Terry (Robin) Hughes and Michael Wayne Hughes; grandson, Michael Ray Hughes and a brother, Joe William Hughes.
Graveside services and interment were 2 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Caraway Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Amedisys Hospice, his nurse, Rachel Voltaggio and special friend, John Goodrich.