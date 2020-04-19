Harry Nelson Stroud, 73, of Watertown, died Saturday morning, April 11, 2020 at his home.
He was born April 6, 1947 in Greenvale, TN, he was the son of the late Harry Lester Stroud and Ilene Penuel Stroud. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Bogle Stroud in 1987. Harry attended Watertown High School and was a retired electric lineman. He is survived by his sister, Joan Stroud of Nashville; children, Russell (Sherry) Stroud of Norene, Brandi Anderson (Ross Boles) of Tullahoma, and Cory (Kayla) Stroud of Statesville; grandchildren, Hillary Sorrell, Gracie Anderson, Kelli (Jeremy) Johnson, Kristi (Keith) Redmon, Cason and Nevaeh Stroud; great-grandchildren, Kenzlie and Jackson Redmon, and Camri and Calimae Johnson. Mr. Stroud is being cremated at his request and no services are planned at this time.
