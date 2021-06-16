Harry Robert Henley, age 75 of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Henley was a 1964 graduate of Lebanon High School and a metallurgist with TRW for over 30 years. He was an avid UT fan and loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by parents, Dee and Polly Henley; sister, Paula Jean Henley; and granddaughter, Hailey Bryanna Henley.
He is survived by wife of 55 years, Paula Henley; sons, Mike (Lisa) Henley and Jeff (Page) Henley; sisters, Nancy (Jim) Speck and Susan (Floyd) Dunnavant; grandchildren, Bryan Henley, Tanner Henley, Makayla (Darrell) Hannigan, Chase Owen, and Winter Henley; and great grandson, Daxton Hannigan.
Celebration of Life gathering: Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 3-7 p.m. at the Partee House, 233 West Main St., Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to New Leash on Life at www.newleashonline.org. Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements.