Harvey “Byron” Edwards, was born on Saturday, September 7, 1929 in Loakfoma, Mississippi and passed away on Friday, March 10, 2020 in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee at age 90.
Byron served in the United States Air Force. He was a member of The Glade Church and Middle Tennessee Ultra Light Club. He loved racing cars, watching Nascar, and flying. He once flew a photographer along Interstate 55 and Interstate 40 to record the construction of these roads.
He was preceded in death by parents, John Harvey and Rivie Edwards; sisters, Bertha Moore and Beatrice Hicks; brother, Braymond Edwards; and loving wife, Edith Cooley Edwards.
He is survived by Bea Cayce and many loving nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor Bruce Grubbs, will be held on Friday, March 13th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at The Glade Church (9000 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122).
Byron will be layed to rest on Friday, March 13th at 3:00 p.m. at Forest Hill Memorial Park in Memphis, Tennessee (2440 Whitten Road, Memphis, TN 38133) with Dennis Williams, Robert Williams, John Clark, David Clark, Phil DeLozier, and Chuck Cooley serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 13th from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 10:00 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be addressed to: The Glade Church (9000 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122).
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.