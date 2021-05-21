Harvey McGuork, age 76 of Springville, Tenn., passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in the Mills Health & Rehab in Mayfield Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dallas McGuork & Nettie Dunn McGourk; daughter, Shannon Camp; wife, Paulette Bennett McGuork; daughter, Diane Mooneyhan; brother, William & sister, Opal.
He is survived by his son, Eddie (Veronica) Hughes; grandchildren, Megan Camp & Claire Camp; great granddaughter. Alana & numerous step-grandchildren & step- great grandchildren and many loving friends.
Harvey was born & raised in LaGrange Georgia, and later worked for the Wilson Co. Bus Maintenance Shop in Lebanon, Tenn.
Visitation will be held on Sunday May 23 from 2-5 p.m. and Monday, May 24 from 11 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. in the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon, Tenn 37087. Bro. Jason Mull to officiate the service. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Family & friends will serve as active pallbearers. Partlow Funeral Chapel.