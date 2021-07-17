Hattie Branham, a homemaker of the Popes Hill Community, passed from this life into eternity at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon July 14, 2021 at her home with her loving and caring daughter at her bedside. She was pronounced deceased at 3:42 p.m. at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E.R. in Carthage at the age of 89.
Mrs. Branham was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Funeral services were conducted Sunday afternoon July 18 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of the Ligon & Bobo Funeral in Lebanon with Mrs. Branham’s minister of almost 45 years, Edward L. Anderson, officiating assisted by her former minister, Glenn B. Ramsey. Burial followed beside her husband of 34 years in the Conatser Cemetery on Berea Church Road in Lebanon.
She was born Hattie Lou Hester in Lebanon on May 30, 1932 and was the oldest of six children born to the late John Ed Hester who died at the age of 85 on September 15, 1995 and Thelma Dale Wyre Hester who died at the age of 70 on October 14, 1984.
Three of her siblings preceded her in death, sister, Marie Hester Felure who died September 30, 1966 at the age of 32 and two brothers, Virgile Hester who died September 25, 1984 at the age of 46 and David Steven Hester who died November 24, 1995 also at the age of 46.
Mrs. Branham was a 1950 graduate of the Lebanon High School.
She was united in marriage on September 12, 1953 in Lebanon to Sumner County native Alfred Cross Branham who preceded her in death on June 6, 1988 at the age of 59.
Mr. Branham will best be remembered as the former owner, along with his brother Raymond Branham, of the Smith County Welding and Ornamental Iron Co. in South Carthage.
She was preceded in death by a son, John Wesley “Johnny” Branham who died as the result of a head on collision on Carthage Highway in Wilson County on December 5, 2007. Mr. Branham was 51.
Mrs. Branham’s daughter-in-law and Johnny’s wife, Pamela Jane Dickens Branham died at the age of 38 on October 28, 1997.
Mrs. Branham was a member of the Carthage Church of Christ.
In 1995 she retired from Wal-Mart where she was employed for over 12 years first working in the cloth material department and upon retirement was over Health and Beauty Aids.
Surviving is her daughter and care-giver, Darlene Branham Hackett and husband, Smith County Commissioner Dennis Hackett of the Popes Hill Community; sister, Myrtle Hester Prewitt and husband Thomas, brother, John Hester all of Lebanon; granddaughter, Michelle Hernandez of Hendersonville and two foster grandsons.
The Branham family requests memorials to the Jackson-Smith Youth Camp.