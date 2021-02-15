Hayden Kennedy Howard, age 14 of Mt. Juliet, TN, went to be with the Lord on February 9, 2021.
Hayden grew up in Brentwood, TN surrounded by lots of family. His Grandparents, Doug and Sherry, were a big part of his life growing up. Hayden had an extremely smart mind. He was always one who could put anything together, and that came very easy to him. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved playing games, from Uno with his family to playing video games with friends. He played youth baseball and enjoyed being outdoors, and visiting the beach. He was always itching to go over and ride bikes at his Uncle Aaron’s house. He was interested in a wide variety of music, and always had a fun time singing with his Grandfather Doug while Doug played the guitar. Hayden had such a kind personality, and could quickly become friends with anyone he met. He was very involved in his little brother Wyatt’s life, and really enjoyed being his big brother. Hayden was a member of Brentwood Baptist Church, and attended Greenhill High School in Mount Juliet. Although Hayden’s life ended far too soon, he made an impact on everyone’s life that was fortunate to know him.
He is survived by: parents, Kendra Howard and Kyle Mitchell; brother, Wyatt Mitchell; grandparents, Doug and Sherry Howard, and Gary and Rita Mitchell; great-grandmother, Jean Howard; aunts and uncles, Garrett and Trisha Askew, Aaron and Valerie Howard, and Andrew Mitchell, and many other family members.
A “Celebration of Life” service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Scott Harris officiating. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Live streaming of the service will begin at 2 p.m. on the Bond Memorial Chapel Facebook page.
Flowers are accepted, and memorials may be made to The Jason Foundation, 18 Volunteer Drive, Hendersonville , TN 37075www.jasonfoundation.com or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 50 Broadway, NY, NY 10004www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service time Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Dr, Mt Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com