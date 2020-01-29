Heather LeAnn Britt Kelley

Heather LeAnn Britt Kelley, 52, of Mount Juliet, TN passed away on Sunday Jan. 26, 2020. Heather was born Oct. 25, 1967. 

She is survived by her husband, David Kelley; parents, Ron and Judy Britt; brother, Stephan (Reenie) Britt. Aunt and Uncle Kenneth and Rosemary Johnson. Uncle Lamayone Foster. Aunt Glenda Britt, and loving cousins; and special friends, Marty Qualls and Debi Villines.

A visitation for Heather will be held Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Hermitage Funeral Home. A visitation will occur Thursday, January 30, 2020 from noon to 2 p.m.

Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Thursday with Dr. Chuck Groover and Bro Kevin Edgar officiating. Interment will follow at Mt Juliet Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. 

 

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HermitageFH.com for the Britt Kelley family.

 

To send flowers to the family of Heather Kelley, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 30
Visitation
Thursday, January 30, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Hermitage Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
535 Shute Ln
Old Hickory, TN 37138
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Heather's Visitation begins.
Jan 30
Celebration of Life
Thursday, January 30, 2020
2:00PM
Hermitage Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
535 Shute Ln
Old Hickory, TN 37138
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Heather's Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Recommended for you