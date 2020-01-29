Heather LeAnn Britt Kelley, 52, of Mount Juliet, TN passed away on Sunday Jan. 26, 2020. Heather was born Oct. 25, 1967.
She is survived by her husband, David Kelley; parents, Ron and Judy Britt; brother, Stephan (Reenie) Britt. Aunt and Uncle Kenneth and Rosemary Johnson. Uncle Lamayone Foster. Aunt Glenda Britt, and loving cousins; and special friends, Marty Qualls and Debi Villines.
A visitation for Heather will be held Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Hermitage Funeral Home. A visitation will occur Thursday, January 30, 2020 from noon to 2 p.m.
Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Thursday with Dr. Chuck Groover and Bro Kevin Edgar officiating. Interment will follow at Mt Juliet Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HermitageFH.com for the Britt Kelley family.