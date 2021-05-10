Helen Briggs Hughes age 76, entered the presence of Jesus on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville with her husband of 52 years,
Donald F. Hughes at her side. Born Dec. 1, 1944 in Barnwell, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Henry Briggs and Augustine Gregory Briggs. Helen proclaimed Jesus as her Lord at an early age and went on to serve the Lord Jesus as a missionary in several foreign countries such as South Korea, Guam, Saipan and England. She also served as a pastor's wife at several churches and she was in that capacity at a church in Binghamton, NY when she and Don retired and moved to Watertown to be with their daughter and her family. Her biggest desire was to tell others about Jesus Christ's love for them and to see people turn to Jesus for salvation. Helen is survived by her husband, Donald Foster Hughes; daughters, Amy (Jeff) Murray of Watertown, Julie (Steve) Whalen of New Paris, OH, Tammy (Brian) Pulsifer; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Anna Pulsifer, Sydney and Sophia Whalen, Eli Murray; sisters, Mary Ray and Joyce Williams; and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 at Friendship Baptist Church, 102 Circle Drive, Lebanon, TN with Dr. James Ray and Pastor Chad Pinion officiating. Visitation was from 11 a.m. till service time Monday at the church. Interment was at Hunter Memorial Park in Watertown. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318