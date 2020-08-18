Helen Diann Gibson age 74 of Watertown died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. Born Feb. 10, 1946 in Woodbury, TN, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Lee Mathis and Wardene Mathis Jones and was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jamie Leeann Gibson and the father of her children, Daniel Gibson. Diann is survived by her children, Jim Gibson of Perry, FL, Robin Vance and her husband, Roger Beadle of Watertown, Carrie Campbell and her husband, David of Watertown, Jodie Gibson and his wife, Lindsey of Vancouver, British Columbia; grandchildren, Duane Goff, Tiffany Phillips, Michael and Chris Vance, Katie, Amanda and Dawson Campbell, Marek, Serafina and Aslynn Gibson; sister, Resa King of Lebanon and brother, Kevin Mathis and his wife, Anne of Fowlerville, MI. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Don Mathis officiating. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. till service time on Friday. Interment will be at the Salem Cemetery in Liberty. HUNTER FUNERAL HOME (615)237-9318