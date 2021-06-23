Helen Ethelyne Johnson, age 81 of Old Hickory, died Saturday morning, June 19, 2021 at Vanderbilt -Wilson Hospital in Lebanon.
Born May 10, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Dessie Mai Wamack Vantrease and was preceded in death by a son, Randy Eugene Dodd and sisters, Lucille Vantrease, Florence Vantrease, and Audrey Orrand; brothers, Jack, Kenneth, Doyle, Russell and Jimmy Vantrease.
Helen received her LPN degree from Vol State and was a clinical psychotherapist at Clover Bottom.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Dodds of Castalian Springs; son, Keith Dodd and his wife, Connie of Lebanon; grandchildren, Robbie (Jennifer) Dodd, Kristie (Sean) Ervin, Misty (Tim) Reid, Steven Dodd, Jesse Walden, Randy Dodd, Brian Dodd, Zack (Kayleigh) Dodd, Alexis Carden; 8 great grandchildren; sisters, Linda Jones and Gerri McAdoo; brother, Gerald Vantrease; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with interment following at Jones Hill Cemetery.
Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and prior to services on Tuesday.
Pallbearers: Robbie Dodd, Randy Dodd, Brian Dodd, Zack Dodd, Darrell Dodd, Steven Dodd, W.C. Dodd, James Dodd.