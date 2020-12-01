Helen Faye Clark, aged 84, died peacefully on 21 November 2020 at 1:17 a.m.
Helen was born January 25, 1936, at home North Springs, TN. She was the daughter of Buford Galus Kee and Verna Estell Bilbrey.
In 1952, Helen married Clifford Earl Dodrill and upon his completion of the military settled in Maryland, West Virginia, and Tennessee. She worked as a school cafeteria attendant at Nashville Metro school system and cared for the elderly at the Madison Convalescent Center and babysat many children.
Helen married a second time to Richard Burrus Grant a steel worker. This didn’t last long as Helen put a bullet in him for slapping one of her boys. He lived… but never returned.
Helen thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors, tulips, buttercups, white elm trees, and squirrels. Helen was kindhearted, helping those in need, or befriending anyone down on their luck. Helen loved to fly-she always wanted to be a flight attendant.
She met her 3rd husband Virgil Cordell (Pop) Clark and they were happily married for 25 years. They loved to travel to many states sitting atop a Harley Davidson and attended numerous NASCAR races.
In her later years she traveled with her good friend and caregiver, Patrick.
Helen is survived by her sister Peggy Jo Grace and her brother Buford Galus Kee Jr and his wife Linda; her sons James and wife Sheila, Phillip and wife Maria, and Edward and wife Jennifer; her nephews Anthony Earl Andrews Jr. and his wife Karen; Joe David Lynn and Brenda, and niece Katherine (Sissy) and her husband Donald; grandchildren Stephanie & Charles, Seth and Nathan, Kenny and Aryn, Rachel, Erin, Kendra and Corey, Jesse Ray and Jessica,Jesse Wayne and Jennifer, and Micheal. Helen has 5 great granddaughters Charlotte, Brooklyn, Julianna, Isabella and Cadence and 3 great grandsons Camden, Connor, and Phoenix plus a number of other relatives and close friends.