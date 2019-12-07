Helen Hodges Perdue, 87, a resident of Southern Manor/Wilson Manor inLebanon, TN, diedDecember 5, 2019.
Mrs. Perdue was a member of Stanleytown Amazing Grace Baptist Church and attended Bakers Grove Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet, TN. She was employed by Bassett-Walker Knitting/VF for over 20 years and at Ridgeway Elementary School in the cafeteria for 10 years.
Mrs. Perdue was the daughter of the late, Clarence E. and Bessie Ruth Dennison Hodges. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, William “Bill” Perdue. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, William Bradley Barnes; sisters, Lucy Spraker, Jean Hill, Virginia Joyce and Geraldine Hodges; and brothers, Jasper “Buddy” Hodges, Leonard “JR” Hodges and Alvin L. Hodges.
She is survived by her son, William Larry (Joyce) Perdue of Williamsburg, VA; daughter, Evelyn P. (Butch) Barnes of Mt. Juliet, TN; brothers, James “Jimmy” Hodges of Ridgeway, VA and Connie (Beth) Hodges of Laurens, SC; sisters, Vivian Harris of Martinsville, VA, Jackie George of Blacksburg, VA, and twin sister, Hazel (Pete) Lawson of Bradenton, FL; grandchildren, Brent R. (Penny) Barnes of Stuart, VA and Jessica (Pete) Joseph of Preston, CT; three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephew, Ruthann Hodges, Michelle Brim and Jordan Brim; and many more nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Wright Funeral Service and Crematory, 1425 Greensboro Road, Martinsville, VA with Greg Hodges and Jimmy Hodges officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Monday. Interment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville, VA.
Local arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com