Helen Jean Vaughan Van Pietersom - age 93 of Lebanon passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband Don Van Pietersom; beloved aunt Hallie Vaughan; parents Grayson and Vivian Vaughan; 3 sisters; and 2 brothers.
She is survived by daughters Sally (Bill) Cotten, Margie (Ken) Dill, and Betsy (Richard Knoble) Walker; grandchildren Brent (Stephanie) Puryear, Shelly (Givens) Phillips, Joe A. Puryear, Abby Tisdale, Jenny (Nolan) McCue, Luke (Kristin) Puryear, Crystal (Michael) Randolph, and Easton Stacy; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; brother-in-law Jack (Jan) Van Pietersom; sister-in-law Fariest Vaughan; and nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and other loving family members.
Mrs. Van Pietersom grew up in Nashville and moved to Lebanon in 1968. She worked in sales at Nashville Chair Co. and was a homemaker and a member of Hickory Ridge Church of Christ. She had a friendly, loving, and kind spirit. She had a quick wit, was a pleasure to be around, and set a good Christian example to her family and everyone she met.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Dr., Lebanon. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. Bro. Ron Hackney and Bro. Jason Reese will officiate, and interment will follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the charity of choice in Mrs. Van Pietersom's memory.
The family would like to thank caregivers Melony Cason, Annette Johnson, Kim Johnson, Jennifer Garcia and Avalon Hospice for their special care during the last several years.
