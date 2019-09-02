Helen L. Lauderdale

Helen L. Lauderdale, age 80 of Westmoreland, TN, passed away August 26, 2019.  Mrs. Lauderdale was born August 22, 1939.  She is survived by daughter; brother; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service was Saturday, August 31 at 1 p.m. at Sumner Memorial Gardens in Gallatin. Visitation was noon until 12:45 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

Alexander Funeral Home & Cremation Center, located at 584 Nashville Pike in Gallatin, is in charge of arrangements.  Online condolences may be submitted at alexandergallatin.com.  (615) 502-0011 Obit Line (615) 502-0555

