Helen Marvine Gardner, age 85 of Nashville, TN, died March 16, 2021.
Marvine was a born in Carthage, TN and was the daughter of the late, Lester D. McCall and Avo Rebecca Cook McCall. She was a member of The Fellowship Church at Two Rivers and retired from the Methodist Publishing House. Marvine was an artist and enjoyed ballroom dancing.
She is survived by: son – Gary Gardner; sisters – Peggy Fiato, Jeanette Spallone, Faye McCall and Kathy Dunham; granddaughter – Lauren Hosper; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com