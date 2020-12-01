Helen Williamson Kennedy, 87, of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away November 26, 2020, after an extended illness.
Mrs. Kennedy was born on January 14, 1933 in Itawamba County, MS, to George and Winona Williamson. She was a former Day Care worker for many years, and a member of Grace Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet. Mrs. Kennedy’s favorite pastime was traveling, and she was blessed to be able to do this extensively. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Lafayette N. Kennedy.
She is survived by: children - Frieda Kennedy of Mt Juliet, Jackie (Tony) Price of Mt. Juliet, and Robert Kennedy of Lewisburg, Tennessee; grandchildren - Lily Price, RJ Price, and Sebastian Kennedy; and a host of extended family members and friends
There will be a graveside service only at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Benefield Cemetery in Fairview, MS., with Mrs. Kennedy’s nephew, Pastor Roger Kennedy, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church Mission Funds, P. O. Box 1443, Mt. Juliet, TN. 37121.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com