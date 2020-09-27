Henry Ray Walker age 74 of Alexandria, died Wednesday afternoon at Vanderbilt-Wilson Hospital in Lebanon. Born July 21, 1946, Henry was the son of the late James Wesley Walker and Sophie Charlotte Sissom Walker and was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Walker Eddins and her husband, Robert. Henry was a devoted family man and loved spending time with his grandchildren. A devoted Christian, he was married to his loving wife, Veda for 51 wonderful years. He retired after 37 years from DTC. He loved being outside and working hard with his hands. In the past several years he enjoyed the mornings spent playing with his rook partners. Henry was a member of Prosperity Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Veda Allen Walker; son, Mark Walker and his wife, Vicky of Alexandria; daughter, Holly Brown and her husband, Billy of Gladeville; grandchildren, Hailey (Jordan) Blackburn, Brett Allen Walker, Wyatt Walker Brown, Charles (Amber) Brown; brothers, Robert Walker of Bethlehem, GA, Jerry (Opal) Walker of Lafayette, Roy (Rhonda) Walker of Lebanon; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Prosperity Baptist Church with Bro. Thurman Seber and Bro. David Moody officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday and 10 a.m. till service time on Wednesday. Pallbearers, Chris Blackburn, Tim Reed, Dave and Daniel Buterbaugh, Alan Hayes, Nick Nokes, Jr., Scott and Tim Walker. Interment at Hillview Cemetery, Alexandria. HUNTER FUNERAL HOME (615)237-9318