A private funeral service has been planned for Mr. Herman D. "Boone" Swain, 76, of Lebanon.
Perhaps best known locally as a former co-owner of Fakes & Hooker Lumber Company, he died Sunday, June 14.
Born in Polk County, Swain spent some 11 years as a coach and teacher at Cumberland Junior College.
An avid angler who taught biology, he worked as an assistant coach with legendary Bulldog coach Cliff Ellis, helping the team to a three-year record of 79-12.
He also headed up the Cumberland tennis program for several years.
"Boone was a dear friend," Coach Ellis said Monday afternoon. "He was the glue that held our 34-2 team together. We had some wonderful times at Cumberland and have been great friends ever since.
"Boone touched so many lives, it's unbelievable. He was understanding, a very compassionate man. He understood me and he understood our players. He was a big man with a big heart.
"He was a great teacher, an outdoorsman. We did a lot of fishing together."
The 1973-74 Cumberland squad finished the season ranked No. 4 in the NJCAA and led the entire nation in scoring (105 ppg.)
The son of the late Herman Gilmer Swain and Lula Ellen Ross Swain, Boone grew up near Ducktown and graduated from Copper Basin High School in 1962, where he played football, basketball and baseball.
After completing degrees from Tennessee Technological University and Middle Tennessee State University. While teaching at Cumberland, he founded the Outdoor Club and led many student camping trips and recycling projects.
He worked in sales at Fakes & Hooker Lumber, Inc. for 25 years and retired as a partner in 2008.
Boone was active in the Lebanon community, serving on the Wilson County School Board, the Wilson County Parks and Recreation Board and the local Boys Scouts recreation committee.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and volunteering in the Master Gardeners Association. He was a lifelong sports fan, and enjoyed following the sports activities of his children and grandchildren.
Recently, Cumberland University awarded Boone the 2020 Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award for “service above self”.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters Doris McFry, Dorothy Swain and Faye Crawford.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah “Sally” Higdon Swain; siblings Kay (John) Montgomery, Wanda Shults, Bill (Shelia) Swain; children Katy (Michael) Moscardelli, Laura (Aaron) Guin and Clint (Whitney) Swain.
Also surviving are grandchildren: Rachel and Ellen Moscardelli and Everhett, Parks and Drew Swain.
A Celebration of Life event will be held at a later date.
In memory of Boone Swain, the family requests donations be made to the H.D. “Boone” and Sarah Swain Scholarship Fund by contacting the Cumberland University Office of Advancement at (615) 547-1269 or visiting www.cumberland.edu/giving or by giving to The Peterson Foundation for Parkinsons www.petersonforparkinsons.org.
Lebanon's Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.