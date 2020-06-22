Herman Doyle "Boone" Swain

Herman Doyle "Boone" Swain passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. 

 

Boone was born in 1944 to parents, Herman Gilmer Swain and Lula Ellen Ross Swain. He grew up near Ducktown, TN, and graduated from Copper Basin High School in 1962, where he played football, basketball, and baseball, and met his wife, Sally.

 

After completing degrees from Tennessee Technological University and Middle

Tennessee State University, Boone taught biology courses at Cumberland

College (1972 - 1983) including three years as the assistant men's

basketball coach. While at Cumberland, he founded the Outdoor Club and led

many student camping trips and recycling projects. He worked in sales at

Fakes & Hooker Lumber, Inc. for 25 years and retired as a partner in 2008.

Boone was active in the Lebanon community, serving on the Wilson County

School Board, the Wilson County Parks and Recreation Board, and the local

Boys Scouts recreation committee. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed

hunting, fishing, and volunteering in the Master Gardeners Association. He

was a lifelong sports fan, and enjoyed following the sports activities of

his children and grandchildren. Recently, Cumberland University awarded

Boone the 2020 Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award for "service above self".

Boone is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Doris McFry, Dorothy

Swain, and Faye Crawford.

 

He is survived by his wife, Sarah "Sally" Higdon Swain; sisters, Kay (John)

Montgomery and Wanda Shults; brother, Bill (Shelia) Swain; daughters, Katy

(Michael) Moscardelli, Laura (Aaron) Guin; son, Clint (Whitney) Swain;

grandchildren, Rachel and Ellen Moscardelli and Everhett, Parks and Drew

Swain.

 

The Swain family will hold a private ceremony followed by a Celebration of

Life event at a later date. In memory of Boone Swain, the family requests

donations are made to the H.D. "Boone" and Sarah Swain Scholarship Fund by

contacting the Cumberland University Office of Advancement at (615) 547-1269

or visiting www.cumberland.edu/giving  or by giving to The Peterson

Foundation for Parkinsons www.petersonforparkinsons.org

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL is in care of arrangements 615-444-7007

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.partlowchapel.com

