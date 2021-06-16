Herman Howell Baines passed away on June 15, 2021 at age 90.
Mr. Baines was born in Statesville TN to Ella McMillen and Harrison Baines. He served in the United States Army. In civilian life, Mr. Baines worked in the meat department of H.G. Hills. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening and cutting grass.
Mr. Baines is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Nelle Baines, sons Stan (Donna) Baines, Roger (Jean) Baines, and Terry Baines; grandchildren Dishan Farmer (Bill) Smith, Bobby (Angie) Comer, Andrea, and Alex, great-grandchildren Trevor, Austin, and Gracie Comer, sisters Mary Jo Howell and Betty Jean Reasonover, brothers Ed Baines, Finis (Sue) Baines, and Roy (Liz) Baines, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by daughter Teresa Farmer, parents Ella and Harrison Baines, and brothers Grady, Albert, James, and J.W. Baines.
Graveside Service, conducted by Brother Donald Owens, is 10 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at Wilson County Memorial.