Herman Lee, 85, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment and military honors will follow the service in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17 from 11 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m.
He is survived by sons, James Alan (Kate) Lee and Brian Scott (Paige) Lee; grandchildren, Jacqueline Danielle Lee, Tristan Scott Lee, and Mallory Reese Lee; brother, Jack (Jerley) Lee; and sister–in–law, Emogene King. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Virginia Lee; and parents, Walter and Carrie Bullard Lee.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.