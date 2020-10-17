Herman Mark Coleman, age 91, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died October 15, 2020.
Mr. Coleman was a member and former Elder at Center Chapel Church of Christ and was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War. He had a career in playing country music, as a radio announcer and ultimately retired from Ford Glass Plant. Mr. Coleman was a gunsmith and enjoyed collecting antique guns and Civil War memorabilia. He was a member of the Mt. Juliet/West Wilson Historical Society. Mr. Coleman was the son of the late, Lee Alexander and Virgie Hayes Coleman. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Lee A. Coleman, Jr. and his half-sisters, Betty Shores and Margaret Petry.
He is survived by: wife of 69 years – Martha Stamps Coleman; children – Pat (Rickey) Sparks, Mark Coleman and Jim (Angela) Coleman; grandchildren – Richard (Karmen) Sparks, Adam Sparks, Lindsay (Mark) Beasley, A.J. (Cassie) Coleman, Jesse Coleman, Amanda (David) Stewart, Alex Coleman and Chris Coleman; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Darrell Duncan, Jacob Strait and Adam Sparks officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Richard Sparks, Adam Sparks, A.J. Coleman, Jesse Coleman, Alex Coleman, Chris Coleman and Aaron Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be the Elders of Center Chapel Church of Christ, Dwight Spurlock, Steve Davis, Paul Gentry, Jerry Eakes, Jim McDaniel and Gary Sole.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Center Chapel Church of Christ Building Fund, 9500 Central Pike, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com