Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog developing this Morning across Central and Eastern Portions of the Mid State... Patchy dense fog will continue to develop across central and eastern portions of middle Tennessee this morning. Visibilities of as low as one quarter mile or less can be expected. Areas near rivers streams and lakes will likely experience the lowest visibilities. Motorists are urged to travel with caution. Slow down and allow for extra time to reach your destination. Be sure to maintain a safe distance behind the car in front of you. The fog should burn off by 8 AM.