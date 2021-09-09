Hershel Lee Butts, age 82, of Mt. Juliet went to be with the Lord on September 7, 2021.
Mr. Butts was a Shriner clown for 20 years, he was also active in Masonic Lodge #411 in Gladeville. He was a lover of country/bluegrass music and had a new CD released just last week! He played on The Grand Ole Opry in the 1980’s. The guitar, fiddle, banjo, and mandolin were some of the instruments he played. “Uncle Hershel” was a master carpenter, artist, and songwriter who was always smiling and laughing. He was a kind, outgoing man who never met a stranger. A few interesting facts about Mr. Butts was he started a mushroom festival in Illinois, he sold furniture, and raised goats.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ethel Butts; son, Rodney Butts; sister, Eileen Qualls; brothers, Charles, Frank, Dale Butts, and Dwayne Butts. He was survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mona Butts; children, Tammy (Rickey) Frasure, Laura Zomlot (Steve Tomlin), and Anita Heath; grandchildren, Mona Lisa Butts-Skrobe, (Patrick), William Butts, Becky Milliken (Edward), Melisa Brown, Timothy Kyle, Jennifer Stephenson, Cheryl (Jonathan) Eakes; brother, Larry Butts; scores of nieces and nephews; daughter-in-law, Lisa Butts; 12 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandson.
The funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 12 at 3:00pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
The visitation will be held on Sunday, September 12 from 12:00pm until time of service at 3:00pm.