HILL, Jack, 77, of Mt. Juliet passed away on June 20, 2020.
Mr. Hill was a member of Green Hill Church who loved his family and enjoyed his grandchildren who were his pride & joy. He was a creative storyteller and could spin a captivating story to any audience.
Mr. Hill was preceded in death by parents, Lloyd and Katie Hill; brothers, Raymond Hill, Noble Eugene Hill, and William Hill. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mae Hill; children, Cathy (Jeff) Postell and Chris (Alisha) Hill; sister, Dorothy (Gene) Farley; grandchildren, Michaela Postell, Marissa Postell, Maura Postell, Lora Hill, and Joseph Hill; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral service will be held at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Wednesday, June 24th at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Daryl Crouch officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, June 23rd from 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday, June 24th from 1 p.m. until time of service.
