Hillard Franklin Butcher, Jr., age 75, passed away July 12, 2021 surrounded by his family.
He was a devoted and faithful husband and father, who could make a whole room laugh. Frank was born in Ft. Wayne, IN and was the son of the late, Hillard Franklin Butcher, Sr. and Hilda Louise Butcher.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Gary Butcher.
Frank was a former 40-year member and elder of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Cookeville, TN and was currently a member of Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Mt. Juliet. He loved the Boy Scouts, having attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of the Tyler Cates American Legion Post #281. Frank retired from Upper Cumberland Orthopedic in Cookeville where he worked as a Physician’s Assistant with 35 years of service. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing cards at the Mt. Juliet and Lebanon Senior Citizen Centers.
He is survived by wife of 49 years – Barbara Ann Butcher; Children – Katherine Grace (Michael) Patch, Kristina Louise (Chad) Crocker, Rev. Kenneth Franklin (Missy) Butcher and Kelly Michele (Tommy) Leak; Brothers – Steve (Barb) Butcher and Jimmy Butcher; Grandchildren – Brooklynn Rose Patch, Sarah Grace Patch, Christopher Franklin Butcher, Julianne Faith Butcher, Hailey Ann Leak and Lindsey Elizabeth Leak.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 595 W. Division Street, Mt. Juliet, TN with Pastor Charles McCaskey, Pastor Mike Reese and Pastor James Hambrick officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at Willow Mount Cemetery in Shelbyville, TN. Active pallbearers will be Michael Patch, Chad Crocker, Tommy Leak, Mike Bell, Matthew McGilliard and Andy Barlow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Food Pantry at Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel and one hour prior to service Friday at the church.