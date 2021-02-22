Hiram "Pete" Belcher - age 85 of Lebanon passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Virgie Drennon Belcher Sr.; wife of 42 years, Mary Lou Love Belcher; wife, Ruth Belcher; brother, Ernest Belcher Jr.; and sister, Lupe Chandler.
He is survived by daughter, Donna (Wes) Stone; sister, Dot Sircy of Lafayette; brother, Wayne (Darnell) Belcher of Mt. Juliet; grandchildren, Corey Steakley and Julia Carr (Jake) Byrd; and great-grandchildren Sadie Lynn Steakley, Mary Grace and Annie James Byrd.
Mr. Belcher was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and a truck driver with McDowell Contractors and Long Foundation and Drilling. He was a wonderful caregiver to his wives and dedicated to his job. He exemplified meekness and humility and always had a kind and gentle answer for everyone.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Immanuel Baptist Church from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. Bro. Donald Owens will officiate. Private family graveside services will follow. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com