Hiram "Pete" Belcher - age 85 of Lebanon passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Virgie Drennon Belcher Sr.; wife of 42 years, Mary Lou Love Belcher; wife, Ruth Belcher; brother, Ernest Belcher Jr.; and sister, Lupe Chandler.

He is survived by daughter, Donna (Wes) Stone; sister, Dot Sircy of Lafayette; brother, Wayne (Darnell) Belcher of Mt. Juliet; grandchildren, Corey Steakley and Julia Carr (Jake) Byrd; and great-grandchildren Sadie Lynn Steakley, Mary Grace and Annie James Byrd.

Mr. Belcher was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and a truck driver with McDowell Contractors and Long Foundation and Drilling. He was a wonderful caregiver to his wives and dedicated to his job. He exemplified meekness and humility and always had a kind and gentle answer for everyone.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Immanuel Baptist Church from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. Bro. Donald Owens will officiate. Private family graveside services will follow. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com

Service information

Feb 24
Visitation
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
12:00PM-2:00PM
Immanuel Baptist Church
214 Castle Heights Ave.
Lebanon, TN 37087
Feb 24
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
2:00PM
Immanuel Baptist Church
214 Castle Heights Ave.
Lebanon, TN 37087
