Holly Jo Smith-Eady passed away on November 18, 2020 at age 56.
Services were private. Mrs. Smith-Eady was born in Natchez, MS to Willis and Delois Caston Smith. She was a public school teacher and attended Living Springs Baptist Church. Holly was very outgoing, loved her family and her students. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, and decorating.
Holly is survived by husband Ron Eady, children Carley Sanchez and Alicia Sanchez, parents Willis and Delois Smith, sister Cindy Smith, granddaughter Florence Williams, father of her children Carlos Sanchez, brother-in-law Shane Eady, nieces and nephews Dalton Eady, Paige Eady, and Grant Eady, dog Rosie, and granddog Eevee. She is preceded in death by grandparents, Spurgeon and Sybil Smith and Bobbie Easton, and dog Sadie.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.