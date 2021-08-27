Howard Laird, age 77, passed away on Wednesday August 25 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer & Winnie Lee Hill Laird; sister, Dorothy Cannon; daughter, Laura Ann Hughes.
Survived by his wife of 25 years, Carolyn Laird; son, Michael (Solange) Laird; daughters, Amanda Laird & Lisa Laird; sister, Ruth Laird (Billy) Talley; step-children, Caroline (Rick) Edwards, Shane (Tracey) Dukes, Rodny (Carla) Henderson, Brian (Lourdes) Henderson; daughter-in-law, Sandra Laird; 15 grandchildren & 1 great grandchild.
Mr. Laird was a retail sales manager & attended Immanuel Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday September 1 at 1:00 p.m. at the Stout & Son Funeral Home in Russiaville, Indiana. Visitation on Wednesday 11:00-1:00 p.m. at the funeral home in Russiaville, Indiana. Interment will follow in the Liberty Baptist Cemetery in Groomsville, Indiana. Family & friends to serve as active pallbearers. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Howard's memory to the American Cancer
Society.