Howard Richard Yawn, age 71, of Madison, TN, died September 1, 2020. Mr. Yawn was in charge of the grounds and maintenance for the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rockville, IN and lead in their fund raising efforts. Mr. Yawn was a lifelong railroad enthusiast. He enjoyed building model railroads and photography. Mr. Yawn was the son of the late Howard Wallace and Hattie Eckert Schaerer Yawn.
He is survived by: wife of 50 years and 3 days – Linda Walczak Yawn; children – Robert Yawn, Rebecca (Jeff) Hawkins and Carolyn (Jeremy Cotton) Yawn; sister – Betty Kirk; grandchildren – Isabella, Genevieve, Arabelle, Waylon and Zander.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at McKendree Village, 4347 Lebanon road, Hermitage, TN. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 217 E. Ohio Street, Rockville, IN 47872.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com