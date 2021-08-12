Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.