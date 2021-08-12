Howard Seagraves Jr. passed away on August 9, 2021 at age 63.
The Funeral Service is 1 p.m. Sunday, August 15, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. Visitation at the funeral home is Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and Sunday from noon until the funeral at 1 p.m.
Howard Allen Seagraves Jr. was born in Lebanon TN to Ima Mae Gracie Lester and Howard Allen Seagraves Sr. Mr. Seagraves worked in the loading area at Famous Footwear for almost 25 years. He was a fisherman and a practical joker.
He is survived by his wife Dawn Seagraves, children Floyd Allen Seagraves, Erica Faye Seagraves, Jasper Luis Seagraves, Katie Mariea (Scotty) Seagraves, grandchildren Kody Allen Wright, Mia Grace Wright, Haylie Marie Seagraves, siblings Pamela Seagraves, Jimmy Seagraves, Donnie Seagraves, Connie Hawkins, and Mark Seagraves, numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and special friend Mark Greer.
Memorial Donations may be made to the funeral home for expenses.