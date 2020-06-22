HOWARD, Violet “Vi”, 90, of Mt. Juliet, passed away June 21, 2020.
The Matriarch of 5 generations, she was preceded in death by parents, Clyde Raymond and Arah Richardson; 3 brothers; 3 sisters; and father of her children, Kenneth Livingston. She is survived by children, Linda (John Stewart) Daniels, Sandy (John Utley) Sharpe, Roger (Brenda) Livingston and Rodney (Melanie) Livingston; grandchildren, Jason (Jina) Daniels, Joshua (fiancé, Caroline) Daniels, Christina (Darin) Cunningham, Cali McNiven, Lyndsee (Rich) Wheeler, McKenzie Warren, Shaylee Bundy, Chase Livingston and Nate Livingston; great-grandchildren, Jenner Daniels, Conner Daniels, Sophia Daniels, Austin (Tina Bissinger) Buford, Zachary Buford, Cason Cunningham, Taytum McNiven and Emmy McNiven; and great-great-grandchildren, Arianah Buford, Oaklee Buford and Ivan Buford.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 24th at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 9:00 am with Bro. Kent Holland officiating. Interment will follow the service at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens with Dustin Meier, Austin Buford, Zachary Buford, Darin Cunningham, Nate Livingston and Chase Livingston serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, June 23rd from 5-8 pm.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com