Hubert Lee Tarpley age 92 of Statesville, died Sunday afternoon, Nov. 29, 2020 at his residence.
Born March 12, 1928, Hubert was the son of the late Gus Clayton Tarpley and Alta Harvey Tarpley. He was preceded in death by a sister, Leaner Vantrease and his brothers, Webster, Willie B., Charlie, Ernest and Robert Tarpley. Hubert was a retired farmer and a member of Smith Fork Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Louise Lanier Tarpley; daughters, Kathy Cook (Robert) Bailiff of Watertown, Nelline Rogers of Lebanon, Janice (Mike) Jennings of Watertown, Donna (Marlon) Dillard of Watertown; 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren; sisters, Nellie Belle (Boone) Cummings and Allie Lee Cummings; sisters-in-law, Gladys Tarpley, Ruth Kyle, Pauline Thomas, Bobbie Lanier; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. David Haun, Bro. Steve Brown and Mike Jennings officiating. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday and prior to services Tuesday. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Interment at Jennings Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318