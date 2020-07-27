Hughey, William Robert “Billie Bob”, 91, of Gallatin, TN, died July 24, 2020.
Mr. Hughey was a member of Grace Place, where he was a former board member and taught Sunday School for 25 years. He was retired from Bell South. Mr. Hughey was a John Deere collector and was a member of the Tennessee Valley Pioneer Power Association. He was the son of the late, Howard and Margaret Lenora Holt Hughey. Mr. Hughey was also preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Martha Mae Mitchell Hughey; his children, Melody Lynn Hughey and Billy Don Hughey and his brother, Knox Holt Hughey.
He is survived by:
Daughter – Gayle (Mark) May
Daughter-in-law – Brenda Hughey
Grandchildren – Heather (Brent) Hughey, Amber (Chris) Davis,
Danny (Niki) Guy, Joy (Steve) Sherman and
Dana (Lee) Stinson
Great-grandchildren – Janet Murphy, Caleb Davis, Emily Davis, Dylan Guy,
Courtney Guy, Elijah Sherman, Natalee Stinson and
Audrey Stinson
Funeral services will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Grace Place, 4316 Central Pike, Hermitage, TN with Rev. Tommy Dove, Rev. Dennis Cole, and his granddaughter, Rev. Joy Sherman officiating. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Bee Springs Cemetery in Pulaski, TN. Active pallbearers will be Steve Sherman, Elijah Sherman, Chris Davis, Caleb Davis, Danny Guy, Dylan Guy, Lee Stinson, and Bill Weissner. Honorary pallbearers will be Brent Murphy, Duran Guy, George Groghan, John Tanner, Joe Morgan, James Wallace, Ron Culberson, and members of Grace Place Senior Sunday School Class.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be to Grace Place, 4316 Central Pike, Hermitage, TN 37076.
Visitation will be from 9 – 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. JulietRoad and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com