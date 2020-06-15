Hull, Vivian Eakes, 78, of Hermitage, TN, diedJune 8, 2020.
Vivian was a member of Bakers Grove Baptist Church. She was retired from Dupont and enjoyed genealogy. Mrs. Hull was preceded in death by her father, Smith Houston Eakes; sister, Linda Friar; granddaughters, Amanda Gail Fudge and Bailie Ann Fudge Locke and great-great grandson, Andrew Dickson Locke.
She is survived by: Mother – Annie Edna Jones Eakes
Children – Lawrence Boyd (Terrie) Fudge, Kile David (Debbie) Fudge, Amanda Michelle (Greg) Patton and Stanley Devon (Valora) Hull Grandchildren – Kile David (Annie) Fudge and Garrett Wayne (Julie) Eva Hull, Noah Hull, Serena Hull, Aspen Hull, Phoenix Hull, Damian Hull, and Cherokee Hull
9 Great-grandchildren and 4 Great-great grandchildren
Many nieces, nephews, and cousins
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Ricky Cole officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Reese Fudge, Darryl Friar, Clint Friar, Steve Jones, Cherokee Johnson, and Brad Cole.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to service time Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. JulietRoad and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com