Hunter Cole White, 22, passed away on December 8, 2019.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from noon until the service. The funeral service, conducted by Pastor Rob Simms, is 2 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home.
Hunter loved music and making people smile. In addition to being part of the team at Wholesale Inc., Hunter worked in the recording industry.
He is survived by his father, Ronnie (Erin) White; mother, Stephanie (Bobby) Carpenter; siblings: Caleb White, Tyler White, Storm Carpenter, Zaylen Hudson, Charley Carpenter, Townes White, and Ryder White; grandparents: Ross and Bernice Swallows, Donna Bonvillain, and Emmitt White; aunts: Jennifer Swallows, Kim (Scotty “Chuck”) Yates, and Amanda (Landon) Williams; uncle, Chad (Kerry) Swallows; cousins: Brittany Brooks, Brycen Ledbetter, Emmy Ledbetter, Ellie Swallows, Matthew Swallows, Landrie Williams; and beloved extended aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and co-workers.
He is preceded in death by cousin, Hailee Faith Elmore.
Honorary pallbearers are: Caleb White, Tyler White, Townes White, Ryder White, Storm Carpenter, Charley Carpenter, Ross Swallows, Emmitt White, Chad Swallows, Matthew Swallows, Brycen Ledbetter, Ben Matherne, Brady Matherne, Joey Carpenter, Jerry Buchanan, Erik Rosenquist, Scotty Yates, Cade Buchanan, Celleck Buchanan, J.T. Null, Logan “Paul” Null, Cameron Null, Jack Clark, Tyler “T-Ham” Hamilton, “Tipsy”, Thomas Swink, Justin Richard, Nate Fort, Reese Fudge, Chase Mathis, Justin “East” Thompson, and Hunter Williams.
