HYRUM JOSEPH HOWES

HYRUM JOSEPH HOWES, 9, of Lebanon passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

 

He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Rosalie Howes; maternal

grandparents, Richard and Robin Burris; paternal grandparents, Scott and

Erika Howes; sister, Daisy Howes; 2 great-grandfathers; and numerous aunts,

uncles, cousins, family, and friends.

 

Hyrum was an important disability advocate who played an instrumental role

in passing the Katie Beckett Waiver in TN which will benefit thousands of

other families.  He loved being the center of attention.  He had a big ear

to ear smile and loved to play pranks.  He loved to hold hands and to be

held.  Being outside in the sunshine swinging, floating in the pool, and

hiking to waterfalls and camping in the woods were his favorite things to

do.  He also loved playing with his sister, Daisy, and all his cousins.  He

was the biggest BYU fan and loved spending his Saturdays with his dad

watching the games. 

 

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the

funeral service at 1 p.m. in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day

Saints, 105 Peyton Rd., Lebanon, TN

Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Benjamin, Gabby, and Samuel Angola and his grandfathers,

Scott Howes and Richard Burris.

 

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Rising

Above Ministries at risingaboveministries.org or PO Box 222, Cookeville, Tn

38503.

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007

www.partlowchapel.com

