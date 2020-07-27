HYRUM JOSEPH HOWES, 9, of Lebanon passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Rosalie Howes; maternal
grandparents, Richard and Robin Burris; paternal grandparents, Scott and
Erika Howes; sister, Daisy Howes; 2 great-grandfathers; and numerous aunts,
uncles, cousins, family, and friends.
Hyrum was an important disability advocate who played an instrumental role
in passing the Katie Beckett Waiver in TN which will benefit thousands of
other families. He loved being the center of attention. He had a big ear
to ear smile and loved to play pranks. He loved to hold hands and to be
held. Being outside in the sunshine swinging, floating in the pool, and
hiking to waterfalls and camping in the woods were his favorite things to
do. He also loved playing with his sister, Daisy, and all his cousins. He
was the biggest BYU fan and loved spending his Saturdays with his dad
watching the games.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the
funeral service at 1 p.m. in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day
Saints, 105 Peyton Rd., Lebanon, TN
Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Benjamin, Gabby, and Samuel Angola and his grandfathers,
Scott Howes and Richard Burris.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Rising
Above Ministries at risingaboveministries.org or PO Box 222, Cookeville, Tn
38503.
PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007