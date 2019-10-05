Ian Paxson Bell, passed from this life on Friday, September 20, 2019 at age 21. The Celebration of Life Service, conducted by Rev. Cindy Dack, will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 5, from 3 until service time at 4 p.m.
Ian was born on May 27, 1998 in Austin, Texas to his loving parents, Dana and Cheryl Bell. In addition to his parents, he is survived by younger brothers, Gavan Bell and Ethan Bell; grandparents, Sharon “Grandma” and Bob “Grandpa” Bell and Linda “Nana” Clowdus; uncle, Jeff McKay; and fiancée, Tori Taylor; several loving friends and family also survive. He was preceded in death by older brother, Jordan Bell; great–grandparents, Leon “Pawpaw” and Ruth “Nanny” Eaves and Pauline “Grammie” Hughes.
Ian was the General Manager at McDonald’s located in Lebanon, Tennessee, at the West Main Street location. He always had a smile on his face and had the most contagious laugh that could stop anyone in their tracks and quickly turn their day around. Ian was a mentor for people and would help others in any way he possibly could. His two biggest passions in his life were cars and music. Ian was a loving son, brother, grandson, fiancé, nephew, and friend to all who will be greatly missed.
