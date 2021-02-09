Iccela Lynnae Kossa-Morris, age26 of Mt. Juliet, passed away February 5, 2021.
Iccela was preceded in death by grandfather, Larry Kossa; brother, Drake Kossa; and uncle, Steven G. Kossa.
Iccela was survived by husband, Justin Morris; mother, Stacy Lyn Kossa-Vincent; children, LynnaeLeigh Borowiak and Jaystin Morris; siblings, Wendie Manning, Kazrick Kossa, Kasandrah Kohl, Jonathan Paul James Kossa, Chaz James Kossa,and Ansley Jamison Kossa; grandmothers, Sondra Wood and Sandra Kossa; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 7:00 PM at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 4:00 PM until time of service.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com