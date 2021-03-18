Ida Charlene Overstreet Bond, age 74 of Old Hickory, TN, died March 16, 2021.
Charlene was born in Nashville, TN and was the daughter of the late, William T. Overstreet and Lurline Ferguson Overstreet. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet and the Red Hat Society. Charlene enjoyed square dancing and was a former member of the Music City Singles Square Dance Club and the Wilson County Squares. She also enjoyed sewing and gardening. In addition to her parents, Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence E. “Junior” Bond and her siblings, William, Marshall and Mamie.
She is survived by: son – David Ray (Deborah) Bond; daughters – Ginger Renea (Dennis) Black and Kay Rochelle (Timothy) Wade; sister – Norma Castaneda; grandchildren – David Joshua Bond, Rachel Ray Couch (Terrance) Gibbs and Marina Lynn Bond; great-grandchildren – Terrance “Sonny” Gibbs and Layla Kay Gibbs.
Funeral services will be conducted 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Rev. Billie Friel officiating. Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Active pallbearers will be David Bond, Timmy Wade, Terrance Gibbs, David Burchette, Robert Fitzgerald and Ronald Bond.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Nashville Rescue Mission or Alive Hospice.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to service time Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com