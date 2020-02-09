Ina Evolene “Evelyn” Bledsoe, 86, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedFeb. 6, 2020 peacefully at her home under the loving care of Avalon Hospice after a long hard battle with breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer.
Mrs. Bledsoe was a cafeteria manager in the Metropolitan Nashville School System for many years and had also served as Day Care manager at Donelson Christian Church. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother and actively supported Sherry’s Run. Mrs. Bledsoe was the daughter of the late, Herman Guy and Daisy Ann Young Denson.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Charlie Farmer Bledsoe; siblings, Georgia Inez Bland and Freddie Denson and her great-granddaughter, Avalyn Shaye Bright. Mrs. Bledsoe was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her children: Freda Gail (James) Bright, Charles Emanuel (Fonda) Bledsoe and Angela Ann (Kerry) Howell; sisters, Bobbie Sue (Joe) Sells and Doris Jean (Holly) Fowler; grandchildren: James H. (Krista) Bright, III, Clint T. Wright, Derek E. (Julie) Coleman, Chaz S. (Sandi) Bledsoe and Andrew (Kayla) Coleman; great-grandchildren, Aynslee Elyse Bright, Havan Grace Bright, Kennedy Jonell Coleman, Rilee Chase Coleman, Jaxon Lance Coleman, Kaylie Michelle Page and Kyndall Tillery Bright; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Her beloved grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Sherry’s Run, PO Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088-0008.
Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to service time Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com