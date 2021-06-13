J.T. Harris, age 80 of Castalian Springs, TN passed away Thursday afternoon, June 10, 2021 at Skyline Medical Center.
J.T. served in U.S. Army as a Paratrooper for the 101st Airborne Division. He was a mechanic for General Motors from many years and later owned his own auto repair business. He was last employed by the State Department of Transportation as a District Shop Supervisor. J.T. enjoyed his Harley Davidson, restoring street rods, attending car shows, camping in his motor home and TV Westerns.
Preceded in death by: Parents, T. & Dimple Harris, Son Jimmy Harris, Sister Debbie Harris, Brother Willie Harris.
Survived by: Wife of 47 years, Terry Jeanne Harris, Son David (Cindy) Harris, Daughter-in-Law Debbie Harris, 4 Grandchildren D.J. Harris, Jake (Michael) Harris, Andy (Amber Lyn) Harris & Elizabeth Harris and Great Grandchild Adalyn Harris.
Honorary Pallbearers: Dr. Jack Carey, Odell Garrett, Kenneth Haile and Glenn Haynes.
Active Pallbearers: D.J., Andy & Jacob Harris, Mike Howell, John Bode, Darryl Young, Jimmy Winfree and James Smith.
Graveside services: 11 AM Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Wilson County Memorial Park conducted by Eld. Eddy Gregory.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Anthony Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.