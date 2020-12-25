Jackie Luther Tyree age 88 of Statesville, died Monday afternoon, Dec. 21, 2020 at Quality Care Health Center in Lebanon.
Born March 27, 1932 in Smith County, he was the son of the late Luther and Lassie Vantrease Tyree. He was preceded in death by his wives, Ethyleane Williamson Tyree, Nellie Morris Tyree and Lena Mae "Peggy" Tyree; daughter, Jackie Sue Taylor; granddaughter, Anita Owen; brothers, Charles, Ben and William "Bud" Tyree; sister, Christine Gentry and an infant sister. Jackie was a lifelong farmer and a member of Smith Fork Baptist Church. He is survived by his children, Diane (Jimmy) Owen, "Bo" Azel (Doris) Tyree, Josh (Carrie) Tyree; son-in-law, Robert L. Taylor; grandchildren, Dawn Taylor, Jim (Kim) Owen, Kim (Rhea) Paris, Amy (Ernie) Adsmond, Daniel (Faye) Tyree, Joshua (Mindy) Tyree, Kristina (D.J.) Haddock, Caitlyn and Peyton Tyree; 13 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Pastor Adam Johnson officiating. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. till service time Sunday. Pallbearers, Jimmy Owen, Daniel Tyree, Jim Owen, Joshua Tyree, Ernie Adsmond, Jason Gentry. Interment at Cunningham Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318