Jackie Sue Taylor, age 65 of Lebanon, died Friday afternoon, Sept. 6, 2019 at her residence. Born Aug. 9, 1954, she was the daughter of Jackie L. Tyree and the late Ethylean Williamson Tyree of Statesville.
Jackie Sue is survived by her husband, Robert L. Taylor; daughter, Dawn Taylor of Lebanon; sister, Dianne (Jimmie) Owen of Statesville; brothers, Azel (Doris) Tyree of Statesville and Josh Tyree of Liberty; nieces and nephews, Jim (Kim) Owen, Kim (Rhea) Paris, Daniel (Faye) Tyree, Amy (Ernie) Adsmond, Joshua (Mindy) Tyree, Kristina (D.J.) Haddock, Caitlin and Peyton Tyree; several great-nieces and nephews.
She and her husband were owners of Mid-Tenn Mark VII, Inc. car washes and was a realty broker. Jackie was a well-known public speaker, storyteller and author. She was a member of Green Hill Church in Mt. Juliet and was a bible study leader for over 20 years with Precept Ministries. In 2019 she published her book, The Great Physician and Carrots. In 2014 Jackie was named Miss Senior Wilson County and placed fourth in the Miss Senior Tennessee Pageant.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at the Watertown First Baptist Church with Dr. Daryl Crouch, Senior Pastor at Green Hill Church, officiating and longtime friend and classmate Mike Stroud assisting. Interment will follow at Hunter Memorial Park. Pallbearers are: Troy Huddleston, Josiah Remboldt, Chad Craddock, Jon Hawker, Josh Storie, Dalton Pardue, Jesse Hardin, Rob Guffey. Visitation is 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and 10 a.m. till service time Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Precept Ministries International at www.precept.org. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318