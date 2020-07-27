Jackson, Gordon Thomas, 64, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died July 24, 2020.
Gordon was retired from the Hermitage Walmart and enjoyed hunting and football, especially Alabama football.
He is survived by:
Parents – Bill and Dean Jackson
Brother – Francis Benjamin Jackson
Sister – Nancy Jackson (Alan) Hale
Nieces and nephews – Jeremy (Kimmie) Jackson, Mark Hale,
Michael (Jessica) Hale and Amy Hale (Jon) Feitelson
Several great-nieces and great-nephews
Funeral services will be conducted at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Russ Fairbanks officiating. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. JulietRoad, and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com