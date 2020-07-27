Jackson, Gordon Thomas

Jackson, Gordon Thomas, 64, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died July 24, 2020. 

 

Gordon was retired from the Hermitage Walmart and enjoyed hunting and football, especially Alabama football.

 

He is survived by:

Parents – Bill and Dean Jackson

Brother – Francis Benjamin Jackson

Sister – Nancy Jackson (Alan) Hale

Nieces and nephews – Jeremy (Kimmie) Jackson, Mark Hale, 

                               Michael (Jessica) Hale and Amy Hale (Jon) Feitelson

Several great-nieces and great-nephews

 

Funeral services will be conducted at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Russ Fairbanks officiating. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask. 

 

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. JulietRoad, and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

 

