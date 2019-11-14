Jacob Ronald Hanson, 25, of Westmoreland passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. Gathering of Friends will be Friday, November 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Family Heritage Funeral Home. Jacob was born December 16, 1993 in Riverside, CA.
He is survived by his significant other of 10 years, Monique Leyba of Westmoreland; son, Jayzen Hanson of Westmoreland; parents, Robert Hanson and Marie Hanson of Lebanon; and sisters, Hailey Hanson of San Diego, CA and Erin Kvenbo of Norco, CA.
